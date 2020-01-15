Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service, Police to undergo vetting?

YEREVAN. - Past newspaper of Armenia writes: According to the source of Past newspaper, a new agenda has been introduced in the current phase of the authorities' vision, according to which it is planned to carry out serious "vetting" in the NSS [National Security Service] and the Police.
This is first and foremost due to the fact that the civil society sector serving the government has been pushing forward so much on various occasions the subject of lustration and transparent activity, continually insisting the theory that they do not trust these two power systems, that the authorities will take such steps.
According to our sources, the topic has become more relevant after the recent developments related to the uproar over former NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan.