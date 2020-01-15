News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
US Democratic presidential candidates argue about whether woman can become president
US Democratic presidential candidates argue about whether woman can become president
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said her opponent Bernie Sanders told her that the woman could not win the presidential election this year, BBC News reported.

Her remaks came during the debates. Warren noted that Sanders told her this during a joint meeting back in 2018.

Sanders has denied Warren’s claim, noting that a woman can overtake Donald Trump in US presidential elections.

According to the channel, Sanders and Warren are currently the most promising Democratic presidential candidates.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos