Subsoil use rights to operate number of mines suspended in Armenia

Since December 2019, subsoil use rights to operate a number of mines have been suspended, Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative reported referring to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures.
Thus, it comes to operation of the mine of Marjan Mining Company LCC in the Syunik province, the Central section and the links of the Marjan gold-polymetallic mine (Project 692-A 12/13/2019), Mego-Gold LLC in Aragatsotn province, Central Gold mine area of Tukhmanuk (Project 693-A on 12/13/2019) and Vayq Gold LLC in Vayodzor Province, Azatek gold-polymetallic ine (Project 711-A on 12/19/2019).