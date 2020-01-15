News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Subsoil use rights to operate number of mines suspended in Armenia
Subsoil use rights to operate number of mines suspended in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Since December 2019, subsoil use rights to operate a number of mines have been suspended, Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative reported referring to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures.

Thus, it comes to operation of the mine of Marjan Mining Company LCC in the Syunik province, the Central section and the links of the Marjan gold-polymetallic mine (Project 692-A 12/13/2019), Mego-Gold LLC in Aragatsotn province, Central Gold mine area of ​​Tukhmanuk (Project 693-A on 12/13/2019) and Vayq Gold LLC in Vayodzor Province, Azatek gold-polymetallic ine (Project 711-A on 12/19/2019).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia deputy PM: One of our top priorities is to improve business climate
Avinyan posted a video and made a respective post on Facebook…
 PM Pashinyan. Swiss newspaper believes Armenia's economic growth in 2019 will be 8%
The final indicator of economic growth for 2019 will be released on February 20…
 Karabakh ex-PM: Armenia in beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan, Georgia
To build a strong Armenia we have everything…
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. First Milan-Yerevan flight could have been canceled
The first Milan-Yerevan flight of Ryanair has arrived in Yerevan…
 Armenia President meets with UAE Minister of State for Food Security
President Sarkissian invited the UAE Minister of State for...
 Dollar holding steady in Armenia
The euro exchange rate went up in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos