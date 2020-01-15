News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia Premier’s questioning lasts about 40 minutes
Armenia Premier’s questioning lasts about 40 minutes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left the Investigative Committee where he was questioned.

When asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am along the lines of which case he was interviewed, the Prime Minister did not respond, saying there would be a respective statement soon.

The questioning lasted about 40 minutes.

Hayk Grigoryan, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee, saw him off.

Earlier, Pashinyan had posted a photo from the Investigative Committee, noting that, “For the first time in the history of Armenia, the incumbent leader of the country has come at the invitation of the Investigative Committee, and is answering the investigator's questions in his office.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos