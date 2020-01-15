News
Wednesday
January 15
Armenia inmate dies at Convicts' Hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Prisoner Vladislav Muradyan (born 1961) has died at the Convicts’ Hospital of Armenia.

In August 2019, Muradyan was transferred from Armavir Penitentiary to the Convicts’ Hospital, and he had been diagnosed with several illnesses, including HIV and hepatitis C.

He was repeatedly transferred to civilian hospitals and returned to the penitentiary, the Penitentiary Service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

And on January 15, he was taken to a Yerevan civil hospital, where he was pronounced dead the same day.

A report is being prepared on the incident.

Forensic medical examination has been appointed.
