Criminal case launched against Armenia activist

YEREVAN. – A criminal case has been launched against activist Narek Malyan of Armenia.
Today, he and his friends came to the Yerevan Arabkir Administrative District Investigation Department with cake and firecrackers.
"I kindly invite everyone to the entrance of the Arabkir Investigation Department to celebrate together my 100th anniversary visit to law enforcement," he wrote, in particular, on Facebook earlier. "In the program: cake, champagne, balloons, firecrackers, songs, dances, of course, high spirits, and a bouquet to my new investigator."
And he told reporters outside the investigative department: The ‘Soros’ [members] are trying to prosecute me with various fake and false allegations, but none of these many fake, false complaints are being processed."
Malyan added that he has accepted the challenge of the “Soros” members.