Armenia prosecutor's office appeals decision to release ex-MP from custody
Armenia prosecutor's office appeals decision to release ex-MP from custody
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. - The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has appealed the decision to release former MP Aleksan Petrosyan from custody. Arevik Khachatryan, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, confirmed this report to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On January 10, Petrosyan was released on a bail of 30 million drams.

As reported earlier, Aleksan Petrosyan was arrested in connection with a criminal case filed against former Nature Protection Minister Aram Harutyunyan. His son, Makar Petrosyan, was also arrested, but was released some time later.

Aleksan Petrosyan is accused of assisting in money laundering.

The Special Investigation Service, however, makes no comment on the case of Aleksan Petrosyan and his son.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
