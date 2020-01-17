News
Armenia butchers, cattle farmers again protesting outside government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Today a group of butchers and cattle farmers of Armenia are again protesting in front of the government building.

They are protesting the government's decision to ban the slaughter of cattle under local conditions and that it should be carried out in slaughterhouses.

One of the protesters said that some of the cattle owners were currently meeting with officials at the State Food Safety Service. They hope to come to an agreement.

Yesterday they were again in front of the government building with the same demand.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
