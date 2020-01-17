Armenia Deputy Parliament Speaker on death of ex-National Security Service head

I was astonished by the news. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told reporters today, talking about the news about former head of the National Security Service of Armenia Georgi Kutoyan being found dead in his apartment.
“First of all, my colleagues and I were astonished by the news. I express condolences to Kutoyan’s family and relatives, and I am certain that we will know the details about this soon,” he stated.
When asked if this was murder or suicide since the former head of the National Security Service possessed certain information, Simonyan said murder and suicide can be interpreted differently and it would be right to wait for the preliminary investigation body to state the reason behind this.
As reported earlier, Georgi Kutoyan, former head of the National Security Service of Armenia, was found dead in a Yerevan apartment, and with a gunshot wound.
The presses say this could be suicide. According to an Armenian newspaper, when police officers entered the apartment, they saw an empty bottle of brandy and Kutoyan’s pistol next to the body during inspection of the body. The gunshot was fired from that pistol and in his mouth.