Armenia Shirak Province governor: Natural discharge of energy is going on at Ashotsk earthquake epicenter

A natural discharge of energy is going on at the epicenter of the Ashotsk earthquake. Shirak Province Governor Tigran Petrosyan wrote this on Facebook, referring to the earthquake that was registered in Armenia this morning.
"About 20 very weak (up to magnitude 1) shakes have been recorded since the first shake so far, and just now a little more intense—up to magnitude 3—shake," the governor added.
As reported earlier, today, at 5:28am local time, the Seismic Protection Service of Armenia recorded a 3.6-magnitude earthquake 10 km southeast of Ashotsk village, and 10 km beneath the surface.
The quake measured magnitude 4-5 in the epicenter.
It was felt in Spitak town, in Hartagyugh (Ghaltakhchi) and Shirakamut settlements of Lori Province, and in Gyumri town as well as in Jajur and Ashotsk villages of Shirak Province.