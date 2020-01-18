France’s Macron is rushed out of Paris theatre

French President Emmanuel Macron was rushed out of a theatre in Paris after protesters tried to confront him, Sky News reported.
Dozens of demonstrators had gathered outside the Les Bouffes du Nord theatre on Friday evening where Macron was watching a play, reportedly with his wife Brigitte.
Police tried to hold back the protesters but some managed to enter the building, amid chants of "Macron, resign!" and "We are here, even if Macron does not want us we are here."
A black car reported to be carrying the French president then sped away under a hail of boos.