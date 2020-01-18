Armenia, Karabakh legislatures' interparliamentary committee holding joint special session in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – A special sitting of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the National Assemblies of the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic is being held at the sessions’ hall of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.
The sitting, chaired by Armenia NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and Artsakh NA Speaker Ashot Ghoulyan, is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Armenian pogroms in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku.
At the beginning of the session, those present observed a minute of silence in the memory of the victims of these pogroms.