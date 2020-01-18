News
Mall in Yerevan to reopen tomorrow morning
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Dalma Garden Mall of Yerevan will reopen its doors to visitors on January 19, at 10am.

The respective statement by the mall’s administration informs, in particular, that the steps taken to address the issues identified by the relevant state authorities have been completed, no structural or other problems have been identified in the building, and therefore the latter is safe and firm.

There were shocks at Dalma Garden Mall on January 9, people inside were evacuated, and the mall is closed to this day.
