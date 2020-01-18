Statement: Armenia ex-official’s son not charged

YEREVAN. – The son of Gagik Khachatryan, former State Revenue Committee chairman and ex-Finance Minister of Armenia, has not been charged. The attorneys of the Khachatryan family have issued such a statement referring to a report in today’s issue of the Hraparak daily.
“The article entitled ‘Charges have been filed against Gagik Khachatryan's son’ does not correspond to reality,” the statement reads, in particular. “We officially announce that Gurgen Khachatryan has not been charged. Please refrain from the manifestations of violating the good reputation, the presumption of innocence of a person."