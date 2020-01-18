News
Saturday
January 18
Statement: Armenia ex-official’s son not charged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The son of Gagik Khachatryan, former State Revenue Committee chairman and ex-Finance Minister of Armenia, has not been charged. The attorneys of the  Khachatryan family have issued such a statement referring to a report in today’s issue of the Hraparak daily.

“The article entitled ‘Charges have been filed against Gagik Khachatryan's son’ does not correspond to reality,” the statement reads, in particular. “We officially announce that Gurgen Khachatryan has not been charged. Please refrain from the manifestations of violating the good reputation, the presumption of innocence of a person."
