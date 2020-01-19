News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 19
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Acting director of security sevice attends memorial service for Georgi Kutoyan
Acting director of security sevice attends memorial service for Georgi Kutoyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – Acting director of National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan attended the memorial service for ex-chief of the same service Georgi Kutoyan.

He did not answer reporters’ questions: “An investigation will be held.”

The memorial service was attended by former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan, president of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, former head of national security service Arthur Vanetsyan, representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia and Prosperous Armenia parties.

Ex-director of Armenia's National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan was found dead with a gunshot wound in his apartment on January 17. His wife found the body. The investigators have opened a criminal case on charges of “incitement to suicide”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos