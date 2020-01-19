Acting director of security sevice attends memorial service for Georgi Kutoyan

YEREVAN. – Acting director of National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan attended the memorial service for ex-chief of the same service Georgi Kutoyan.
He did not answer reporters’ questions: “An investigation will be held.”
The memorial service was attended by former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan, president of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, former head of national security service Arthur Vanetsyan, representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia and Prosperous Armenia parties.
Ex-director of Armenia's National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan was found dead with a gunshot wound in his apartment on January 17. His wife found the body. The investigators have opened a criminal case on charges of “incitement to suicide”.