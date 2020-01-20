Abe: Japan ready to normalize relations with North Korea, open new era with China

The Japanese government will seek to establish interstate relations with North Korea, intends to open a new era in cooperation with China and intends to develop dialogue with the European Union and countries in the Asia-Pacific region, said Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, delivering a keynote speech at the opening of the parliament session.
According to him, he will strive to establish interstate relations with North Korea, resolving the existing problems, drawing a line under the unhappy past, TASS reported.
He noted he is ready meet with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, without preconditions.
Japan and China share the responsibility for the peace and prosperity of the region and the world, he said noring that by deepening and expanding ties in all areas, they will open a new era in relations with China. In this connection, Abe expressed hope for the success of the upcoming spring visit of President Xi Jinping to Japan.
He recalled that Washington and Tokyo on Sunday celebrated the 60th anniversary of the bilateral security treaty. The Japanese-American alliance, the PM said is now stronger than ever. Based on this powerful foundation, they will strive to build a free and open Indo-Pacific space together with the EU, India, Australia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries with which they share the core values.
In his speech, he also expressed concern about the growing tension in the Middle East and promised to continue active efforts there within the framework of peaceful diplomacy based on close relations with many states of the region. Abe called for the earliest possible start of trade negotiations with Britain after its withdrawal from the EU.