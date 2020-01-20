News
Armenia State Revenue Committee hosting tax compliance workshop with EU
Armenia State Revenue Committee hosting tax compliance workshop with EU
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

From January 20 to 22, the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, in partnership with the European Union, is hosting a workshop entitled “The best practice of the European Union in revealing and determining the risks of tax compliance and the assessment procedures and methods”. The workshop is taking place as part of TAIEX and is designed for the training of more than 30 employees of the State Revenue Committee. Among the participants are employees of the Ministry of Finance of Armenia.

As reported the State Revenue Committee, during the three-day workshop, the EU experts will share the best practice in revealing risks and raising the level of tax compliance through procedures for management of risks of tax compliance and international cooperation.

Vice-Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Mikayel Pashayan stated that raising the level of tax compliance is one of the priorities on the Committee’s agenda, assured that the Committee will continue to introduce electronic services in the system and attached importance to the pace of expanding the analytical potential and knowledge of the past years.

The participants of the workshop will also be introduced to the analytical tools for effective risk management and learn about management of risks in crime and conduct of analyses after inspections.
Հայերեն
