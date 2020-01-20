Armenia cattle farmers end protest outside government building

YEREVAN. – A group of Armenia’s cattle farmers, who are protesting the government's decision on mandatory slaughtering of animals in slaughterhouses, have ended their respective protest in front of the government building.
But they called on cattle farmers in all provinces of the country to stage protests and close roads in their provinces.
The cattle breeders will meet outside the government tomorrow, too, and continue their demonstrations until the issue is resolved.
No one from the government met with these protesting cattle farmers today.
Cattle farmers were protesting in front of the government building a few days ago, too, complaining about the conditions proposed by the country’s slaughterhouses.