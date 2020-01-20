News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenia cattle farmers end protest outside government building
Armenia cattle farmers end protest outside government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – A group of Armenia’s cattle farmers, who are protesting the government's decision on mandatory slaughtering of animals in slaughterhouses, have ended their respective protest in front of the government building.

But they called on cattle farmers in all provinces of the country to stage protests and close roads in their provinces.

The cattle breeders will meet outside the government tomorrow, too, and continue their demonstrations until the issue is resolved.

No one from the government met with these protesting cattle farmers today.

Cattle farmers were protesting in front of the government building a few days ago, too, complaining about the conditions proposed by the country’s slaughterhouses.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia economy minister attends Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, in Berlin
Ministers of agriculture from 71 countries and top officials from 12 international organizations participated in the event…
 Dollar goes down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee hosting tax compliance workshop with EU
Vice-Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Mikayel Pashayan stated...
 Consumer prices rise by 0.7 percent during 12 months in Armenia
Monthly average inflation stood at 0.1 percent last year...
 Yerevan council member signals rise in prices of essential commodities
There was a revolution, and it seems that our people should have lived in decent conditions...
 Dollar devalues in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos