Armenia 2nd President's attorney addresses justice minister with statements of claim

Aram Vardevanyan, attorney of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, has addressed the Administrative Court with statements of claim against Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan with the demand that he properly process his motions to institute disciplinary proceedings against Judges Armen Danielyan and Mher Arghamanyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal, reports Aram Vardevanyan.
In 2019, Robert Kocharyan’s attorney addressed Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan to impose disciplinary liability on Judge Armen Danielyan.
On June 25, 2019, Judge Armen Danielyan overturned the decision of the First Instance Court, eliminated the personal pledge selected as a pre-trial measure for Robert Kocharyan, and applied detention. By another decision of that same day, Judge Armen Danielyan overturned the decision of the First Instance Court “On applying to the Constitutional Court and suspending case proceedings”.
As for Judge Mher Arghamanyan, he had left the decision of Judge Anna Danibekyan of September 17 unchanged; by that decision, Danibekyan had denied the motion to eliminate detention selected as a pre-trial measure for Robert Kocharyan. Attorney Aram Vardevanyan had filed a motion with Judge Mher Arghamanyan, but the judge hadn’t recused himself.