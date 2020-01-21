UN Human Rights Council to examine Armenia’s human rights record

Armenia's human rights record will be examined by the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the third time on Thursday.
Armenia is one of the 14 States to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during its upcoming session taking place from 20 to 31 January.
The delegation of Armenia will be headed by Mr. Artak Apitonian, Deputy Minister of of Foreign Affairs.
The UPR is a unique process which involves a periodic review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States. Since its first meeting was held in April 2008, all 193 UN member States have been reviewed twice within the first and second UPR cycles. During the third UPR cycle, States are again expected to spell out steps they have taken to implement recommendations posed during their previous reviews which they committed to follow-up on, as well as to highlight recent human rights developments in the country.