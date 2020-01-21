Livestock farmers block section of Yerevan-Sevan highway

Livestock farmers have closed off a section of the Yerevan-Sevan highway.

They are protesting the new regulation that meat sold in Armenia must have a document certifying that it has been slaughtered in slaughterhouses.

Today the livestock farmers had closed the highway in Ararat Province, too, but later they reopened it, provided that there would be a discussion on the matter at the regional administration tonight.

As reported earlier, these livestock farmers’ dissatisfaction is related to the long distance from their settlements to the slaughterhouses and the prices the latter offer for slaughtering the animals. They argue that making the slaughtering of their animals in slaughterhouses mandatory deprives them of their income. They have been protesting in front of the government building for the last few days demanding a meeting with the prime minister. Their rally yesterday was accompanied by the closing of some streets.

The government's decision, according to which meat sold in Armenia must have a document certifying that it was slaughtered in a slaughterhouse—which is a food safety guarantee, came into force on January 15.