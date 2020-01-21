News
Russia President signs decree on structure of new cabinet
Russia President signs decree on structure of new cabinet
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the structure of the new cabinet according to which the cabinet will have 9 deputy Prime Ministers.

Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoygu will continue to serve as the country’s foreign minister and defense minister.

There will also be ministers of energy; transport; industry and trade; digital development, communication and mass communications; natural resources and nature protection; healthcare; agriculture; civil defense, emergency situations and natural disaster consequences; science and higher education; development of the Far East and the Arctic; sport; labor and social security; finance and economic development.
