Lithuania PM is tested for coronavirus

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has been tested for coronavirus and the result came back negative, his spokesman Tomas Berzinskas confirmed on Saturday, Delfi reported.
"The test was performed because the prime minister had visited places that are considered as high-risk today and had contact with persons who are in self-isolation today because of exposure to persons diagnosed with coronavirus," he added.
According to the latest data, there are 99 cases of coronavirus in Lithuania, and one of the persons infected has died.