Armenia introduces strict regime for 7 days because of coronavirus

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister, commandant Tigran Avinyan held a consultation on the upcoming steps of Armenia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, only primary services, shops, and pharmacies would work within seven days.

“The measures we have generally taken up to this point have been effective and the aim of a more stringent seven-day regime will be to maintain control and continue to develop tools that will allow us to detect and prevent infection chains,” he said.

He noted they would later share the list with new mechanisms to limit the movement of citizens across Armenia.

The participants discussed in detail the constraints of economic activity, continuous preventive steps as well as upcoming steps.