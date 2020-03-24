Artsakh army commander receives Armenia Security Council Secretary

Commander of the Defense Army of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Major General Jalal Harutyunyan today received Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan at the Staff of the Defense Army, reports the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh.
At the outset of the meeting attended by Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh Arshavir Gharamyan, Armen Grigoryan congratulated Jalal Harutyunyan on assuming office and wished him success.
Afterwards, the army commander presented the operative situation on the line of contact of the troops of Artsakh and Azerbaijan and touched upon the joint actions that the two Armenian republics are taking in the defense and security sectors.