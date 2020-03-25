News
Former Ukrainian FM detained on suspicion of murder
Former Ukrainian FM detained on suspicion of murder
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Former Ukrainian FM Leonid Kozhara has been detained on suspicion of intentional murder of businessman Serhiy Starytsky, Interfax reported referring to the Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko

"Kozhara has just been detained by police on suspicion of intentional murder of Serhiy Starytsky. Now he is being taken to court to choose a preventive measure," Gerashchenko wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The Starytsky's corpse with a gunshot wound had been found in Kozhara's house on February 22, while the shot was fired from the award weapon of the owner of the house.

Kozhara and his wife claimed that Serhiy Starytsky had committed suicide.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
