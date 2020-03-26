Armenian PM: Patients with mild coronavirus symptoms will be placed in hotels

Armenia faces a problem with the proper management of hospital facilities as there are patients in hospitals who do not receive any treatment, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday during the government’s meeting.
According to him, some people have mild symptoms and do not receive any treatment.
“Their stay in the hospital is unjustified,” he said adding that these patients will be placed in hotels.
According to Nikol Pashinyan, it is necessary to negotiate with hotel representatives so that the price is set below the market.