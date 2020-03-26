Armenia President receives Japan Ambassador

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada, as reported on the official website of the President of Armenia.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the practical components of the Armenian-Japanese cooperation, taking into consideration the situation created as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus and the future plans. Ambassador Yamada presented the state of the pandemic in Japan and the actions that are being taken. The parties also considered the opportunities for mutual aid. President Sarkissian expressed gratitude for Japan’s ongoing support to Armenia and particularly the provision of a batch of necessary tests to diagnose the novel coronavirus.
During the meeting, the parties also talked about the implementation of joint programs and projects in the fields of information and high technologies, innovation and radioactive waste management safety and within the scope of the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) presidential initiative.