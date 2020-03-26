Armenia President signs laws

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed a number of laws, particularly the package of laws on making amendments to the Administrative Offences Code of Armenia and on making amendments to the Criminal Code of Armenia, as well as the package of laws on making supplements to the law on state registration of legal entities, state record-registration of separated subdivisions and institutions of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, on making an amendment and supplement to the law on state duty and on making a supplement to the law on mass media.