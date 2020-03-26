News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia President signs laws
Armenia President signs laws
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed a number of laws, particularly the package of laws on making amendments to the Administrative Offences Code of Armenia and on making amendments to the Criminal Code of Armenia, as well as the package of laws on making supplements to the law on state registration of legal entities, state record-registration of separated subdivisions and institutions of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, on making an amendment and supplement to the law on state duty and on making a supplement to the law on mass media.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos