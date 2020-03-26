News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Exchange rates in Armenia
Exchange rates in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 497.24/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 1.31 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 544.33 (up by AMD 6.59), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 592.36 (down by AMD 1.02), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.35 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 223.25, AMD 25665.74 and AMD 11542.35, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia approves comprehensive program of measures to combat coronavirus impacts
“This polarization will be in the following directions…
 Armenia government’s meeting kicks off
And five crisis packages will be discussed…
 PM Pashinyan speaks on 2 important Armenian achievements
He mentioned two important achievements...
 Restrictions on cement imports from Iran to Armenia extended
The amendments were supported by 91 MPs, 18 were against, and four abstained…
 Deputy PM: Russia will not limit wheat export to Armenia
Russia intends to limit grain exports amid the coronavirus pandemic…
Russia ex-health minister has 12.5% stocks of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine
The source reports that 12.5% of the stocks of Armenia’s industrial giant...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos