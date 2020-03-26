Armenia reports first coronavirus death

RBC: John Hopkins University reports more than 1,041 deaths from coronavirus in the US

Switzerland provides over $40,000 to help Armenia in fight against coronavirus

Mehr: Zarif slams Pompeo’s 3rd-rate propaganda

Apsny.ge: 5 children test positive for coronavirus in Georgia

Gazprom Armenia: No shutdowns until April 14

Armenian justice minister rejects MP's proposal to lift attachment on funds

RIA Novosti: Putin says coronavirus situation to change for better in Russia

Tom Cruise puts preconditions for Meghan Markle’s co-starring in his movie

74-year-old man with respiratory disease dies in Armenia's Gyumri

Armenia PM makes new appointment

Minister: If Armenia records epidemic peak as it was in Iran or Italy, this will be a disaster

Armenia President receives MP, who was sitting at a long distance and wearing a face mask

Daily Mail: Pope Francis tests negative for coronavirus a second time

Exchange rates in Armenia

Armenia Embassy in Netherlands urges to travel to Armenia via Minsk

Bright Armenia Party: Government needs to focus on healthcare and economy to get out of crisis

Several hundred people from 2 Armenian manufacturing facilities isolated, minister says

RIA Novosti: G20 summit on coronavirus will be closed to media

Attorney: Armenian authorities still not taking steps to prevent spread of coronavirus in prisons

Facebook intends to inform users globally about coronavirus

Karabakh President meets with representatives of parliamentary parties supporting authorities

Media advocate: In times of crisis Armenian government is creating a new crisis for TV companies

Armenia President receives Japan Ambassador

Armenian MP: Price of natural gas has always been more of a political issue in Armenia

Armenia President signs laws

Armenian healthcare minister: Coronavirus tests only conducted in laboratories of National Center for Disease Control and Prevention

IRNA: Iran confirms 2,389 new coronavirus cases just in 24 hours

Court hearing in Armenian ex-president's case is postponed

Ardshinbank and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank have signed a usd 20 million loan agreement

The Sun: Michael Jackson's bodyguard says the star 'predicted coronavirus'

Defense Ministry: 3 Armenian servicemen test positive for coronavirus

70 patients with COVID-19 are at Center of Traumatology and Orthopaedy, Armenian health minister says

Contact.az: Man dies of coronavirus in Azerbaijan

Artsakh government sets restrictions on public authorities activities

Physician, nurse and ambulance driver test positive for coronavirus in Armenia, minister says

Sky News: UK diplomat in Budapest dies of COVID-19 aged 37

Armenia makes changes in movement restrictions

Minister: Coronavirus cases mostly reported in Yerevan and Armavir, Ararat and Kotayk provinces

Crews of SU-30SM fighter jets conduct training flights in Armenia

Artsakh presidential candidate to accept decision on elections postponement

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he feels much better at Roma

Armenian PM: COVID outbreak not developing according to worst-case scenario in Armenia

TASS: Number of coronavirus infected in Russia reaches 840

Armenia approves comprehensive program of measures to combat coronavirus impacts

Eden Hazard: My first season at Madrid is bad, but not everything is bad

Reuters: WTO head compares outcome of 2008 crisis and impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Observers departing for Karabakh should be tested for coronavirus

Armenian parliament’s briefings postponed until Monday

Kim Kardashian may face charges because of conflict with Taylor Swift

Armenian PM: Patients with mild coronavirus symptoms will be placed in hotels

Armenia’s PM on coronavirus infected: 2 patients are in critical condition, 1 of them is US citizen

Brent prices go down up to $ 27 per barrel

worldometers.info: 471,820 coronavirus cases confirmed globally, death toll - 21,297

Armenia government’s meeting kicks off

Armenian’s PM speaks on strict rules applied amid coronavirus pandemic

Office of Armenia’s Ombudsman works 24 hours a day

Daily Mail: Tokyo Olympic Games may be held next spring

TASS: Russia to suspend all flights to foreign countries amid coronavirus pandemic

Total number of coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 290

PM Pashinyan speaks on 2 important Armenian achievements

Arevelk: Lebanese Armenian dies in Beirut of coronavirus

2 coronavirus patients critical in Armenia, health minister says

Armenia PM: Government plans to make major changes in agriculture sector

Driver and passenger die in tragic accident in Armenia's Dilijan

Armenian deputy economy minister presents list of stores banned and not banned

Reuters: Spain Deputy PM infected with coronavirus

Armenia Parliament approves bill on television and radio

ANCA Executive Director on US decision to end aid to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia PM on destiny of unlicensed taxi drivers

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer to grant EUR 20,000,000 to other German football clubs

PM: Armenia to outperform tax collection by AMD 5,000,000,000 in first quarter of 2020

Road Police fine Armenia PM's wife

COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group issues statement

Minister: Armenia expects to receive first batch of rapid tests on March 27

Armenia Commandant decides to allow newspaper printing

Armenia Police draw up records of violations of movement restrictions against 158 citizens

Armenian government makes information about action to support small and medium-sized businesses public

Armenia 3rd President pays tribute to ex-PM Andranik Margaryan (PHOTOS)

Armen Sarkissian congratulates Greece President on Greek Independence Day

Artsakh Defense Army: No serviceman infected with coronavirus

Armenian peacekeepers demonstrate their skills

266 coronavirus cases in Armenia, PM says cases recorded in Yerevan and certain provinces, 25.03.20 digest

Coronavirus patients having mild symptoms will be treated at home, Armenian minister says

Zidane wants Jimenez to play for Real Madrid

Jelena Milosevic to President: Armenia to receive several artificial respiration devices

Another 2 patients recover from coronavirus in Armenia

Armenian education ministry has summed up results of first week of distance learning

PM: There is nobody working per diem in Armenia

Angela Merkel is well, her spokesperson says

Armenian minister: Service providers to provide free Internet to schoolchildren for online lessons

American senators, Trump administration agree on $2 trillion stimulus package

Armenia PM on utility bills and shutdowns during state of emergency

Julian Assange denied bail by London court

Armenia Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer has new assistant

Reserve groups created by order of Armenian emergency situations minister

112.ua: Ukraine introduces state of emergency

Russia postpones national vote on constitutional changes

Heidi Klum on Instagram: Day 14 of staying home, COVID 19 negative

Armenia Investigative Committee has new spokesperson