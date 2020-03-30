News
Monday
March 30
News
Fox News: North Korea tests 2 ballistic missiles
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles on Saturday, officials in South Korea and Japan said, as experts believe leader Kim Jong Un might be trying to strengthen domestic support amid the coronavirus outbreak, Fox News reported.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the projectiles flying from the North Korean city of Wonsan into the Sea of Japan.

The launch marks the sixth launch by North Korea in less than a month.

The South Korean military described the launches as “very inappropriate” at a time when the world is suffering a pandemic.
