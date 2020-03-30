News
Armenia PM: With today's education we are preventing tomorrow's poverty (VIDEO)
Armenia PM: With today's education we are preventing tomorrow's poverty (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Dear children, dear parents: I am convinced that the social problem in Armenia is a problem of qualification, professionalism, skills and knowledge, and this problem can only be solved through education. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted this on his Facebook page.

“We must solve today, if not today's, at least tomorrow's social problem, including through education. Don't miss a single lesson. With today's education we are preventing tomorrow's poverty," he also wrote, and posted a respective video.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
