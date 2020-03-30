News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ukraine's Ambassador to Armenia may be recalled
Ukraine's Ambassador to Armenia may be recalled
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

In an interview with European Pravda, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba said either he or his father, Ivan, who is an ambassador, may be dismissed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to conflict of interest.

In December, Ivan Kuleba was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia, and prior to that, he was the Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan.

Dmitry Kuleba stated that he has informed the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption about conflict of interest and is currently waiting for the Agency’s conclusion. Dmitry Kuleba assured that he will specifically follow Ukrainian legislation, regardless of the conclusion. “The Agency will say that the next step will be my father’s dismissal or my resignation. I’ll talk to my father. If he insists, I’ll resign. If not, I’ll recall my father,” Dmitry Kuleba said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos