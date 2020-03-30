Ukraine's Ambassador to Armenia may be recalled

In an interview with European Pravda, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba said either he or his father, Ivan, who is an ambassador, may be dismissed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to conflict of interest.
In December, Ivan Kuleba was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia, and prior to that, he was the Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan.
Dmitry Kuleba stated that he has informed the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption about conflict of interest and is currently waiting for the Agency’s conclusion. Dmitry Kuleba assured that he will specifically follow Ukrainian legislation, regardless of the conclusion. “The Agency will say that the next step will be my father’s dismissal or my resignation. I’ll talk to my father. If he insists, I’ll resign. If not, I’ll recall my father,” Dmitry Kuleba said.