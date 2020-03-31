PM on Aronian wife's death: She was a good friend of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a message of condolences on the death of Arianne Caoili, the wife of Armenia's leading chess grandmaster, Levon Aronian. The message reads as follows:
“I was deeply shocked by tragic news of the untimely demise of two-time World Cup Winner, GM Levon Aronian’s spouse, FIDE Master Arianne Caoili.
The famous chess player, the spouse of GM Levon Aronian was beloved and appreciated by the Armenian people. She was a good friend of Armenia, the author of many inspiring initiatives aimed at developing our country. Arianne Caoili’s passing away is a heavy loss for all of us, and her memory will remain bright in the hearts of the Armenian people.
Dear Levon,
On behalf of Anna and myself, I offer our most profound condolences and sympathy to you, Arianne Caoili’s family, relatives and friends.”