Information for Artsakh citizens in Armenia and wishing to return

Armenia President holding remote conversations with Armenian scholars, scientists and cultural figures

TMZ: Kylie and Kris Jenner teaming up with COTY to produce hand sanitizers for hospitals in Southern California

Reuters: European Commission proposes a short work day scheme to avoid lay-offs amid epidemic

Armenia PM's wife surprises boy wounded from Azerbaijan's gunshot and girl exposed to violence in Gyumri

Bright Armenia Party: Karabakh recorded very high voter turnout

Reuters: Calls to gender violence helpline rise sharply during lockdown in Spain

Victoria Beckham shares new photos for Vogue cover

Prosperous Armenia Party: Armenia guarantor of Karabakh people's right to expression of free will

Man, 28, subjected to violence at Yerevan police station is arrested for 2 months

Armenia Security Council Secretary holds phone talks with CSTO Secretary-General

Armenian, Israeli specialists to hold video conference devoted to COVID-19

Artsakh President receives Armenia TV and Radio Commission delegation

Armenian opera theater's singer dies

Armenia Ombudsman congratulates Assyrian community on occasion of Kha b-Nisan

My Step Alliance: Elections in Karabakh can be assessed positively

Dollar still rising in Armenia

La Gazzetta dello Sport: Ibrahimovic to leave Milan

Armenia nuclear plant implementing measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

Armenia MP: Good news for businesses!

Twitter: Idris Elba tweets on his health after testing positive for COVID-19

Karabakh presidential candidate: I'm ready to cooperate with everyone

Champions League and Europa League finals may be held without spectators

Paruyr Hayrikyan: I was amazed at the Armenian authorities' careless attitude towards COVID-19

Armenia President signs several laws

Karabakh presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan on problems caused by coronavirus: It is extreme situation

Tasnim: Iran urges US forces to leave Iraq

Artsakh presidential candidate on an incident linked to a close person at a polling station

Kylian Mbappe intends to sue company for using his photos in ads

Court to examine Armenia ex-President Kocharyan attorney’s lawsuit against National Security Service

CSTO Secretary-General expresses concern over incident at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian official: Certain types of micro-businesses won't be able to receive government support

Manchester United and Chelsea to compete for Barcelona defender

Model Chrissy Teigen celebrates 10th anniversary of her implants

Civil.ge: Georgian government decides to finance March, April, May utility bills for citizens

Trump says he is ready to help resolve Saudi-Russian oil-price war

5 political forces to be represented in new parliament of Artsakh

Central election commission: Artsakh presidential runoff voting will be held on April 14

Forbes: Russia records slowdown in growth of new COVID-19 cases

Armenia attorney: This locationing tool should have been used when country's leadership was campaigning

Fabregas names top 2 coaches he works with

BBC: Star Wars actor dies from coronavirus

At least 8 killed, including 6 children, in Afghan roadside blast

Presidential runoff to be held in Karabakh

COVID-19 data from worldometers.info: 861,113 infected, 42,385 deaths, 178,560 recovered

Gazprom Armenia plans to increase natural gas price for consumers by 36%

LA Times: Glendale has 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Armenia President holds phone talk with renowned scientist Yousef Babikian

BBC News: UN chief says COVID-19 is the greatest test since World War Two

Artsakh parliamentary election preliminary results without Martakert Region data announced

Artsakh presidential election preliminary results without Martakert Region data announced

Serena Williams tries Armenian brandy

Independent: Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urge US to lift sanctions on Iran

Xinhua: 9 UN employees in Geneva test positive for COVID-19

PM congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia

Yerevan subway is closed

CNN: Legendary jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney dies of COVID-19 complications

NBC: Kim Kardashian does not know what to do with children during self-isolation

Tractor overturns in Armenia village, driver dies on the spot

Which political forces will win seats in Artsakh parliament?

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 571 in Armenia

Paul Pogba may stay in Manchester United

Congressman Pallone calls for expanded US military assistance to Armenia

Karabakh presidential election preliminary results on hand from 2 regions

Newspaper: Natural gas price to rise considerably in Armenia?

Instagram: British Kim Kardashian to punish coronavirus with tempting figure (PHOTOS)

Armenia President signs controversial package of laws

Reuters: Pentagon to send nearly 500 troops to Mexican border as part of fight against COVID-19

Newspaper: Alcogels of dubious origin, ingredients continue to be sold in Armenia

Sofia Globe: Bulgarian MP tests positive for COVID-19

Newspaper: Armenia to return to Soviet model of regions?

Annual Review of Virology: How moist should air be to protect people against COVID-19?

Newspaper: Armenia authorities begin "intellectual mobilization"

Pro-Armenian France legislator recovers from coronavirus

Compulsory self-insulation of persons is set in Armenia

Artsakh Ombudsman on alarms received during elections

Health minister presents COVID-19 curves of Armenia and other countries

Armenian ruling party's MP: People not treating COVID-19 seriously

Armenia Commandant's Office: Sports and concerts complex set aside for citizens' isolation, if necessary

Armenia Parliament approves sensational bill in second and final reading

Armenia PM's daughter on bill on locating citizens

Attorney addresses Armenian health minister with question regarding COVID-19

Beds placed in foyer of sports and concerts complex in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Media Advocate initiative addresses Armenia PM's spokesperson

Karabakh presidential candidate's headquarters has recorded several electoral violations

Artsakh presidential candidate's headquarters records electoral violations

Karabakh presidential candidate's headquarters: Photographing ballot not violation in legal sense

Armenia ex-parliamentary speaker: Artsakh deputy candidate "attacked" me

Armenia deputy health minister: Another COVID-19 infected citizen transferred from reanimation unit to medical unit

Precinct electoral commissions to present Karabakh election results by April 1 (2 p.m.)

Karabakh records 72.7% voter turnout in presidential and parliamentary elections

Karabakh Police receive applications from 101 citizens

Armenia FM, US Department of State official hold phone talks

Karabakh presidential candidate ready to accept any result of the vote

EC head warns Hungary that measures to fight COVID-19 should not undercut democracy

Trump calls for $2 infrastructure bill

Presidential and parliamentary elections end in Artsakh

Reuters: US intelligence cannot assess COVID-19 situation in China, Russia, North Korea

Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to anti-crisis measures

Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife dies, 532 COVID-19 cases in Armenia, 31.03.20 digest