Dollar still rising in Armenia
Dollar still rising in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 504.96/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.49 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 552.07 (down by AMD 1.38), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 624.08 (up by AMD 1.72), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.40 (down by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 226.15, AMD 26,121.04 and AMD 11,802.73, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
