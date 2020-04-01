News
Alarm: Artsakh presidential candidates' supporters beating each other up
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


Facebook user Harutyun Karapetyan posted a Facebook comment stating that a crime was in progress in Kashatagh region (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and posted videos.

“I am reporting a crime to Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, General Levon Mnatsakanyan. Mr. Mnatsakanyan, a crime is in progress in the Mush village of Kashatagh region at this moment (See videos). The supporters of presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan have attacked presidential candidate Masis Mayilyan’s supporters and are led by head of the village Petros Avetisyan. They’re beating each other up right now,” he wrote.
