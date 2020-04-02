Cross-stone to be placed during Armenia PM's visit to the Netherlands

The duplicate of the khachkar (cross-stone) of Atom Verakatsu, which dates back to 1004 and is enchased on the wall of the St. Nshan Church of the Haghpat Monastery, will be placed at the Peace Palace in The Hague.
Today, the Armenian government decided to allocate, at the expense of the government’s reserve fund, AMD 6,288,000 to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport in the first semester of this year in order to prepare and transport the duplicate of the cross-stone of Atom Verakatsu and place it at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.
From April 13 to 15, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and he will visit the Drents Museum in Assen and the Peace Palace in The Hague during the visit.
Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands T. Balayan has met with President of the Carnegie Foundation Piet Hein Donner and Director of the Peace Palace Erik de Baedts. During the meeting, Donner and de Baedts informed that the board of the Foundation had examined the Armenian side’s initiative to donate an Armenian cross-stone during the Prime Minister’s visit and hold an opening at the Peace Palace.
The decision was adopted in order to present a sample of the rich art of Armenian cross-stone making (the duplicate of the cross-stone of Atom Verakatsu) and disseminate and popularize the cultural values of the Armenian nation abroad.