Friday
April 03
Friday
April 03
Newspaper: Why does Gazprom want to raise natural gas prices in Armenia?
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: And it turns out that Gazprom Armenia CJSC has applied to the Public Services Regulatory Commission [(PSRC)], and expressed an intention too change the [natural] gas price [in the country] as of July 1,2020. (...) and gas [price] is rising—and by 36% in that.

This means that the rise in gas [prices] will hit the socially insecure strata first and foremost (…). (...) it can be predicted that there will be a sharp deterioration in the lifestyle of the population; an increase in social tension will be observed.

But the fact that instead of starting new negotiations, Gazprom Armenia has submitted a petition to the PSRC to raise the price of gas already proves that there are some problems in the Armenian-Russian relations; deep problems.
