Over AMD 864 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia

Russian embassy in Armenia: Yerevan-Sochi flight may be canceled

Armenian MP: Armenia riskiest out of CIS countries in terms of consumer loans repayment

IRNA: COVID-19 death toll nears 3,300 in Iran

Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate calls on organizations not to give face masks formally

Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate head: 2 employees test positive for coronavirus

Greek FM: Turkey used despair of migrants for political purposes

Solar Power Plant built in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province with EU support

172 Armenian passengers have been hospitalized at 7 border checkpoints since March 24

1TV.ge: Tbilservice Group has sanitized Tbilisi streets to prevent coronavirus

Governor: There are 158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Armenia’s Ararat province

PM: Russia hasn't passed the peak of COVID-19 yet

Angela Merkel back to work after two-week quarantine

Armenia Chamber of Advocates and Ministry of Justice hold remote discussion

Armenia health minister: National Center for Burns to be turned into new medical center for fight against coronavirus

Karabakh State Minister convenes consultation devoted to economic consequences of coronavirus

Johnson: I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes - BBC

Armenia parliament to return 500mn drams from its budget to state budget, for fight against coronavirus

2 persons under preliminary arrest released due to coronavirus situation

Brent oil price exceeds $ 34

Armenian economy minister presents complex of measures for support to agriculture

Armenia ex-official to remain in custody

Armenia dram begins to strengthen

Armenian family has set up face mask factory in Sochi

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council has new acting member

Karabakh army soldier who died sustained fatal gunshot wound to chin

Armenia President appoints acting member of Audit Chamber

Embassy in Georgia holds talks and organizes return of 31 Armenia citizens

Google launches new website to show social distancing level

Ex-chief of Armenian army's general staff on Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia economy minister: No deferral planned for tax liabilities

Criminal cases filed on incidents during Karabakh elections

Armenia economy minister on lessor-lessee relations during crisis

Iran to start construction of a 6,000-ton destroyer

UNCTAD representative expresses willingness to update report on Armenia as soon as possible

What kind of assistance can Armenia startups benefit from?

Russia PM enjoys Armenian song

HayAntar (ArmForest) SNCO has new director

Armenia Ombudsman, Russia Human Rights Commissioner discuss cooperation during COVID-19

Armenia MOD reaffirms that situation is calm on Azerbaijan border

EC head: EU member states negotiate whether or not to extend border closures within the EU - DW

Armenia Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure makes new appointment

Asian Development Outlook 2020: Growth in Armenia is projected to slow to 2.2% in 2020 because of COVID-19

Spokesperson: Yerevan Municipality solely guided by Armenia Commandant's instructions

ANCA slams US for dismissing March 31st Artsakh elections

Armenia state budget revenues increase 46% in January-March

Minister of Economy: More than 120 Armenia businesses have applied for loan request

Armenia PM gets familiarized with repair of medical ventilators (PHOTOS)

DW: WFP predicts massive hunger due to COVID-19 pandemic

Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan returns to prison

Karabakh army soldier who died was from Armenia’s Abovyan

Reuters: Australia closes internal borders

Boy, 12, commits suicide in Armenia village by hanging himself

Coronavirus confirmed in husband and son of woman, 59, who died in Armenia village

Arrests of authorities critics continue in Turkey

Embassy in Russia taking steps to organize stranded Armenia citizens’ return

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to donate $ 100 million to food banks of America

PACE rapporteur urges Spain, Turkey to free politicians

Karabakh army soldier, 20, dies under yet unknown circumstances

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Those people don’t know that "weapons of the 1980s" doesn’t mean old weapons

Fire breaks out in Armenia’s Ararat

Business Insider: The risk of conflict between the US and Iran is still very real amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Car hits girl, 20, in Yerevan

World Bank allocates $3mn to Armenia in fight against coronavirus

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 736 in Armenia

History Museum of Armenia among top 10 CIS museums of history, culture

Australia MP “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan for tweet on Artsakh

Minister of Health: Total number of people in Armenia recovered from coronavirus has reached 43

CNN: Trump takes another coronavirus test

Foreign Policy on unexpected success of Georgia in fight against COVID-19

Newspaper: Coronavirus patients in Armenia give inaccurate information to Ministry of Health

Newspaper: Why does Gazprom want to raise natural gas prices in Armenia?

Newspaper: Armenia authorities want to do away with bonus system in Electoral Code

Newspaper: Risk of constitutional crisis brewing in Karabakh

COVID-19 death toll in Armenia reaches 7

Hetq.am: 6 of COVID-19 affected and isolated people from Armenian city are ambulance doctors

Another Armenian citizen dies of COVID-19 at Nork Infection Clinical Hospital

Armenia MFA reminds citizens about Upper Lars checkpoint

Worldometers: More than 1,000,000 coronavirus cases worldwide

Media Advocate initiative on information policy of Armenia Commandant's Office during state of emergency

Armenia Embassy in Russia comments on situation concerning citizens stranded at Moscow airport

Armenian village shop owner addresses PM, complains about being fined during state of emergency

Citizens isolated in Karabakh test negative for COVID-19

Armenia FM tweets about 4th anniversary of Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenian photojournalist transferred to hospital

Armenia PM's visit to the Netherlands postponed

European Commission head apologizes to Italy

Iran FM responds to threats from Trump

Armenia Embassy in Russia: Everything is being done to help citizens

Cross-stone to be placed during Armenia PM's visit to the Netherlands

Karabakh MFA issues statement on 4th anniversary of April aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan

Armenian parliamentary speaker on Azerbaijan's recent attack

EU to provide EUR 51,000,000 to Armenia to fight against COVID-19

April war starts this day 4 years ago, Armenia confirms 663 COVID-19 cases, 02.04.20 digest

Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center spokesperson: Doctors preparing for tomorrow

AP: Iranian parliament speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia PM holds consultation devoted to social-economic issues and investment proposals

Armenian parliamentary speaker on Gazprom Armenia submitting bid to raise natural gas tariff

Ararat Mirzoyan: Citizens also have to participate in prevention of spread of COVID-19

Armenia Shirak Province reports 8 coronavirus cases