Greek FM: Turkey used despair of migrants for political purposes

Turkey used the desperation of migrants for political purposes, said Greek FM Nikos Dendias, calling for the continuation of the NATO mission in the Aegean Sea.
There is no doubt that these migrant flows were fully organized and strengthened by the Turkish side, Kathimerini reported referring to Dendias.
“Human pain was exploited [for political purposes]; this is the truth and this is not acceptable in 21st century society. I hope that this will become clear to the Turkish side,” he said.
Speaking of NATO’s contribution to efforts to stem illegal trafficking and illegal migration in the Aegean Sea, the Greek FM said it was “very significant” for Greece that the alliance continued its operation, even for the purpose of “monitoring the situation.”
NATO has contributed through intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, also in cooperation with the European Union’s border management agency Frontex.