Embassy in Russia: Airline tickets for April 6 flight to Armenia have sold out

MOSCOW. – The airline tickets for the April 6 flight to Armenia have already sold out to the large number of people wishing to return to Armenia. The Armenian embassy in Russia has noted this in a statement.
"Our citizens returning to Armenia will be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine; that is, the latter will be transferred from the airport to a special place intended for the quarantine,” the statement also reads, in particular. “We continue to carry out work to obtain permission for conducting a second flight to Armenia.”