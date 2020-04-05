Reuters: Trump says he may take drug to treat COVID-19

US president Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed his support for a drug that is still being tested to treat COVID-19, Reuters reported.
According to him, he might take the medicine himself.
Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat malaria. Moreover, the European Commission has already stated that the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of coronavirus has not yet been proven.
“I may take it,” Trump said. “I’ll have to ask my doctors about that, but I may take it.”
Trump has been tested twice for the coronavirus, snd both times the results were negative.