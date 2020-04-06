Armenia ex-official to remain in custody for another 2 months

The detention period of Vahagn Vermishyan, former chairman of the Urban Development Committee of Armenia, has been extended for another two months by a court decision. Vermishyan's lawyer Mushegh Arakelyan said this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Arakelyan said that the court granted the respective petition by the National Security Service, but he has filed an appeal against this decision of the court.
As reported earlier, Vermishyan has been arrested by a court order. Six more people—including Jon Farkhoyan, the former head of the Yerevan Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia—have been charged in the criminal case opened against him on charges of large-scale bribe-taking.