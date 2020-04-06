News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Plane flying from Moscow to Yerevan lands at Zvartnots International Airport (PHOTO)
Plane flying from Moscow to Yerevan lands at Zvartnots International Airport (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


A while ago, the plane flying from Moscow to Yerevan landed at Zvartnots International Airport.

There are 222 citizens of Armenia flying from Moscow via the special charter flight.

Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent reports that there are many police officers at the airport, and there are several large buses that will transport the citizens to the site for quarantine.

Representatives of the Health and Labor Inspectorate are also at the airport and dressed in special uniforms.

Red Wings Airlines has received permission from the Russian government to carry out another flight.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos