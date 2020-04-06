Plane flying from Moscow to Yerevan lands at Zvartnots International Airport (PHOTO)

A while ago, the plane flying from Moscow to Yerevan landed at Zvartnots International Airport.
There are 222 citizens of Armenia flying from Moscow via the special charter flight.
Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent reports that there are many police officers at the airport, and there are several large buses that will transport the citizens to the site for quarantine.
Representatives of the Health and Labor Inspectorate are also at the airport and dressed in special uniforms.
Red Wings Airlines has received permission from the Russian government to carry out another flight.