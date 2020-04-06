News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Sky News: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit
Sky News: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit after his condition worsened, Sky News reported referring to Downing Street. Johnson revealed a coronavirus last week.

A Number 10 spokesman said: "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

"The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary."

"The prime minister is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos