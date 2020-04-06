Sky News: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit after his condition worsened, Sky News reported referring to Downing Street. Johnson revealed a coronavirus last week.
A Number 10 spokesman said: "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.
"The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary."
"The prime minister is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."