Newspaper: April 2016 war inquiry committee members of Armenia parliament are surprised

Zhoghovurd daily was informed that the NA inquiry committee, which studies the circumstances of the military actions that took place in April 2016, was surprised by the statement of [former ruling] RPA leader [and third President] Serzh Sargsyan on appearing before the committee.

Immediately after his announcement, the members of the committee decided to gather yesterday. In particular, today they have worked out questions and plans to examine Sargsyan.

We were informed that the committee is considering the possibility that Serzh Sargsyan may appear before the committee and not answer all the questions addressed to him, but refer to Yuri Khachaturov [former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces], stating that only Khachaturov knows the details.

The inquiry committee has not been able to find out anything from Khachaturov to this day, and they have decided to send their questions in writing, asking them to at least answer in that way.