Newspaper: Armenia authorities continue their "war" against Constitutional Court
Newspaper: Armenia authorities continue their "war" against Constitutional Court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes. The power continues its war against the Constitutional Court [(CC)].

Vahagn Hovakimyan, an MP from [the majority] My Step [faction], has put into circulation a bill proposing to amend Article 141 of the NA [National Assembly] Rules of Procedure Constitutional Law. According to the current law, the issue of electing a judge of the Constitutional Court is discussed after the nomination of a candidate at the NA regular sitting.

The MP suggests replacing the word "regular" in the law with the word "next," and thus discussing the issue of electing a CC judge also at a special sitting. Thus, the power threatens the CC, represented by the President, that their issue is still on the agenda, and they are doing everything to resolve the issue as soon as possible, after the end of the state of emergency the [respective constitutional] referendum will probably take place in late June-early July.
This text available in   Հայերեն
