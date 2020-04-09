Armenia Police issue statement on National Security Service actions at Yerevan district precinct

YEREVAN. Officers from the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia and the Police Internal Security Department have carried out a joint investigation the Davitashen district precinct of the Yerevan Police. Ashot Aharonyan, the head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Police of Armenia, noted about this on Facebook.
"Details coming soon," he added.
And the NSS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that a criminal case has been initiated, but did not specify as to what this criminal case is about.