Dollar continues devaluation in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.18/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 1.92 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 537.60 (up by AMD 1.01), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 612.85 (down by AMD 0.12), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.67 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 239.64, AMD 26,540.49 and AMD 11,606.97, respectively.