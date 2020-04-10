News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Dollar continues devaluation in Armenia
Dollar continues devaluation in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.18/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 1.92 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 537.60 (up by AMD 1.01), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 612.85 (down by AMD 0.12), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.67 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 239.64, AMD 26,540.49 and AMD 11,606.97, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ministry of Economy: Armenia now has 364 beginner entrepreneurs
During the session held by the Standing Committee on...
 Minister: Pensions, benefits for more than 80,000 people increased in Armenia in 2019
The minister of labor and social affairs informed…
 Parliament majority MP: Poverty in Armenia fell 52% in 2019 as compared to 2018
The lawmaker also expressed the hope that a monitoring will be conducted to assess…
 Deputy minister: No applications for construction of new tailings in Armenia
Ghaplanyan also stated that if Armenia has to bury...
 Minister: 13,700 citizens provided with jobs in Armenia in 2019
Over 5,800 citizens were provided with jobs through employment support counseling centers…
 Armenia PM: National currency is strengthening its stability
The rapid response of the financial market is direct proof of the effectiveness of the government's anti-crisis measures…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos