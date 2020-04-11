News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 11
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
1 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Armenia’s Hrazdan
1 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Armenia’s Hrazdan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic road accident took place in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

At about 9:30pm on Friday, a car went onto the opposite lane in a street Hrazdan city under still unknown circumstances, crashed into the concrete wall of an unfinished building and broke the wall, shamshyan.com reported.

Four people were taken to Hrazdan hospital.

But one of the injured, a young girl, died on the way without regaining consciousness.

A criminal case has been filed on the incident.

According to the source, even though the car was a two-seater, there were four people inside.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on people calling citizens from private numbers, pretending to be PM
Simonyan stated that he has already...
 Case on embezzlement by ex-minister of culture is sent to Armenia prosecutor's office
The Investigative Committee informed…
 Hand grenade found near Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex
An engineering detachment was dispatched to the scene...
 2.7kg marijuana is detected at Yerevan international airport
In a shipment imported from the US…
 Armenian man who kidnapped his sister, her kids is detained in Russia
He had demanded $200 million for Armenia…
 Factor.am: Armenian policeman injures leg during mine explosion
Head of the Department of Information and Public Relations of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos