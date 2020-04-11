1 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Armenia’s Hrazdan

A tragic road accident took place in Kotayk Province of Armenia.
At about 9:30pm on Friday, a car went onto the opposite lane in a street Hrazdan city under still unknown circumstances, crashed into the concrete wall of an unfinished building and broke the wall, shamshyan.com reported.
Four people were taken to Hrazdan hospital.
But one of the injured, a young girl, died on the way without regaining consciousness.
A criminal case has been filed on the incident.
According to the source, even though the car was a two-seater, there were four people inside.