Premier: Public transport in Armenia will be completely banned in coming days

YEREVAN. – The activities of public transport in Armenia will be banned completely in the coming days. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced about this on his live Facebook broadcast Saturday.
"Experience has shown that public transport has the greatest risk of spreading the [coronavirus] infection," he explained. "On the other hand, in the domains whose work is allowed, we stipulate that the employers must take care of the transportation costs and transportation matter there so that there is no additional pressure on workers.
Interprovincial traffic will be banned for at least the next week. On the other hand, the activities of taxis in Yerevan and the provinces will be allowed; irregular passenger transportation can also operate. Personal transportation will also be allowed—of course, within the restrictions set.”